Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Trading Up 16%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN)’s share price was up 16% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 3,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development, approval, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.