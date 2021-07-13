Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 1,197.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 505,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

