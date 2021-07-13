Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 million-$11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 million.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMMR. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

