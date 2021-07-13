IMI (LON:IMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,760.00

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,760 ($22.99) and last traded at GBX 1,760 ($22.99), with a volume of 78883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,742 ($22.76).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,441.82 ($18.84).

Get IMI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,688.54.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.