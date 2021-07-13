II-VI Incorporated (NYSE:IIVI) President Sells $1,065,470.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NYSE:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00.

Shares of IIVI opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

