II-VI Incorporated (NYSE:IIVI) President Sells $1,065,470.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NYSE:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00.
Shares of IIVI opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44.
II-VI Company Profile
See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.