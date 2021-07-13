IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down to $18.77

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $18.30. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 264 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,107 shares of company stock worth $189,664. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

