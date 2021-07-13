ICHI Price Down 10.3% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00009709 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $10.12 million and $3.09 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00110411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00159544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,548.29 or 0.99904998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00957010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002812 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,199,612 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

