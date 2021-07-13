Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

