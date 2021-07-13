Ian T. Bothwell Sells 140,000 Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 140,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

BPSR stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

