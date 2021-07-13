IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.09.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $142.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.66. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

