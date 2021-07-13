i3 Verticals, Inc. (NYSE:IIIV) Director Purchases $95,010.00 in Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NYSE:IIIV) Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00.

IIIV stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.03. 60,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,497. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

