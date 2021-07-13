Hyve (HYVE) Price Down 14.5% This Week

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $127,100.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00044051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00116567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00159003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,806.01 or 0.99994297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.00955863 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

