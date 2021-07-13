HyreCar Inc. (NYSE:HYRE) CFO Sells $1,241,888.93 in Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NYSE:HYRE) CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,241,888.93.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. HyreCar Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

