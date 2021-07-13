Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Tops $0.0107

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 68.1% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $3.52 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00891139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005419 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

