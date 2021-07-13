Hush (HUSH) Price Down 54.7% Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $109.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 54.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00321160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00129980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00173920 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

