Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NYSE:HURN) COO Sells $97,460.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NYSE:HURN) COO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $97,460.00.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

