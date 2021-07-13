Huobi Token (HT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $167.48 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $167.48 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $9.34 or 0.00028201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.70 or 0.00883658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

