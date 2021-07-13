Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Humana (NYSE:HUM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.26.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $458.31 on Friday. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Humana by 164.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 44.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after buying an additional 346,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

