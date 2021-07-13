Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $514.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $514.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $479.26.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $458.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $770,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Humana by 41.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

