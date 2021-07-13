HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Decreased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in HubSpot by 8.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 2.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,446. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $587.98 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $616.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.