HRT Financial LP Takes $3.24 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.08% of Portland General Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

