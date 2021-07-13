HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 8,037 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

NYSE:COO opened at $410.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.04. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.83 and a 52 week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $3,889,755 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

