HRT Financial LP Purchases New Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Atlassian by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 66.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.94.

TEAM opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $275.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

