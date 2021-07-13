HRT Financial LP Invests $3.03 Million in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,318 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 506,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 67.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 345,543 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 161.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 240,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,126,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDA. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDA stock opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

