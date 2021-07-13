HRT Financial LP Increases Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 815.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,158 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth $78,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,200 shares of company stock worth $3,537,462. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $50.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

