HRT Financial LP Buys 53,245 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 417.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,245 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.18% of TPI Composites worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

