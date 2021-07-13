Howard E. Turner Sells 100,000 Shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.
Shares of SSY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 214,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,392. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $7.62.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
