Howard E. Turner Sells 100,000 Shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

Shares of SSY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 214,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,392. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

