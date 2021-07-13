Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) CFO Sells $1,932,480.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) CFO James N. Sheehan sold 39,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $1,932,480.00.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 65,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,607,000 after purchasing an additional 312,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

