Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 104.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HZNP. Guggenheim increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,001 shares of company stock worth $16,615,912. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

