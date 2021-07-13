Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Hord has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $205,301.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00117156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00155085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,542.64 or 0.99933643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.39 or 0.00957072 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,160,319 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

