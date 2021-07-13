HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 27.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 46.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 50,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 101.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

