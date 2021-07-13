Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Holcim stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.8493 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

