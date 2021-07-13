HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HEXO were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

HEXO stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. HEXO Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

