Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 362.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

