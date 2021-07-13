Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $113.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

