Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $24,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,061,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The company’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

