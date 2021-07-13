Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

PFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

