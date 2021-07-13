Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Opera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Opera by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth $2,965,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Opera by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Opera by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Opera stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61. Opera Limited has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 98.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

