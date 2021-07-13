Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.5383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

