Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.65. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.67. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $181.48 and a 1 year high of $260.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

