Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Tops $0.39

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $530,828.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001189 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00112025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00159482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,060.06 or 1.00115652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.21 or 0.00960597 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,882,306 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

