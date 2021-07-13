Helikon Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 2,000,000 Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,000. Advent Technologies comprises approximately 11.6% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned about 4.34% of Advent Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

ADN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

