Helen Susan Kim Sells 200,000 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NYSE:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NYSE:AMTI) Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00.

AMTI traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. 1,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,243. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $78.22.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

