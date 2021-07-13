Helen Susan Kim Sells 200,000 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NYSE:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NYSE:AMTI) Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00.
AMTI traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. 1,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,243. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $78.22.
About Applied Molecular Transport
See Also: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.