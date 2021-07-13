Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, reissued a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $60.51 on Monday. Heineken has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.