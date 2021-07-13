Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $759,377.00

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $41.51 million and approximately $759,377.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00886239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005418 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

