Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $162.88 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00058818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00036907 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00264098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00036838 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,269,195 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

