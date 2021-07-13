Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.28.

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.