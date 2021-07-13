Head to Head Survey: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) vs. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ocean Power Technologies and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -933.25% -38.34% -33.32% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 25.28% 10.13% 4.20%

Volatility & Risk

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 67.07 -$10.35 million N/A N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 2.35 $1.23 billion $0.85 9.94

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Ocean Power Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,431 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

