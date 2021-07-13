Head to Head Survey: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) versus Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Li Auto and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Niu Technologies 6.82% 19.82% 10.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and Niu Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 20.48 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -205.06 Niu Technologies $374.61 million 6.60 $3.96 million $0.33 98.30

Niu Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Niu Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Li Auto and Niu Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 10 0 2.83 Niu Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $40.27, suggesting a potential upside of 22.74%. Niu Technologies has a consensus target price of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Li Auto on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name. It also provides scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services; NIU Care that offers maintenance service and reserve service in offline service stations; and NIU Wash offers free wash coupon on a monthly basis. The company sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 246 city partners and 1,616 franchised stores in approximately 199 cities in the People's Republic of China; and 36 distributors in 46 countries internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

