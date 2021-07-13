Head-To-Head Review: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) & Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinross Gold and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 3 9 1 2.85 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus target price of $10.54, indicating a potential upside of 64.97%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Braveheart Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 1.92 $1.34 billion $0.77 8.32 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 31.69% 16.56% 9.81% Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 30.0 million ounces of gold and 59.2 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

